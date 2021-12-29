Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2021: DB, MS, CURO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.23%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.87% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.32%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was fined 8.7 million euros ($9.8 million) by Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, over its role as a supervised contributor to the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or EURIBOR. Deutsche Bank was slipping by 0.87% recently.

Morgan Stanley (MS) plans to raise its stake in its brokerage joint venture in China with China Fortune Securities to 94% via a 4.06% increase, Reuters reported, citing an exchange filing. Morgan Stanley was higher in recent premarket activity.

CURO Group Holdings (CURO) said it successfully closed its acquisition of Heights Finance from private equity firm Milestone Partners. CURO was marginally advancing recently.

