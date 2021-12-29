Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2021: CURO,MFIN,UBER,LYFT,FNWD,FYFL,STWD

Financial stocks edged higher during Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both rising 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.7% after the National Association of Realtors reported a 2.2% decline in its pending home sales index during November compared with market expectations looking for a 0.6% advance.

Bitcoin was 0.7% lower at $47,625, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 6.2 basis points higher at 1.543%.

In company news, CURO Group Holdings (CURO) dropped 5.4% after the consumer lender said it was expecting to report a non-GAAP Q4 net loss in a range of $0.34 to $0.37 per share on more than $220 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized net loss of $0.01 per share on $226.5 million in revenue during the three months ending Dec. 31.

Medallion Financial (MFIN) dropped over 21%, partially rebounding from an early 58.5% slide to a 14-month low after the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged the specialty lender and chief operating officer Andrew Murstein engaged in a pair of fraudulent schemes to artificially inflate its stock price after its core business of making loans to taxicab owners was hobbled by the rise of alternative ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT).

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) fell 1.9% after the bank holding company said it received all of the regulatory approvals needed for its proposed merger with OTC-listed Royal Financial after the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions recently signed off on the deal. The transaction remains subject to various closing conditions.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) finished 0.2% higher this afternoon, reversing a narrow decline earlier on Wednesday after its parent company announced a purchase of a majority stake in the assets owned by Houston-based residential development company Land Tejas. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.