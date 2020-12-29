Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2020: SACH,SPG,PSEC

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Sachem Capital (SACH) declined nearly 2% after Tuesday saying underwriters for its recent public offering of 7.75% unsecured unsubordinated notes maturing in September 2025 exercised a portion of their overallotment option to buy an additional $3 million of the notes at a 1% discount, boosting the net proceeds for the real estate finance company to $26.82 million.

Simon Property Group (SPG) slid 1% after the mall owner Tuesday said at it has completed its $3.4 billion acquisition of an 80% ownership interest in The Taubman Realty Group, paying $43 in cash for each Taubman share. The Taubman family sold about one-third of its prior stake, keeping a 20% share of the real estate investment trust.

To the upside, Prospect Capital (PSEC) rose 1.3% after the specialty lender late Monday began a cash tender offer for up to $20 million of its 6.375% convertible notes due 2025, paying a $110 premium for each $1,000 of the notes tendered by the midnight Jan. 27 deadline.

