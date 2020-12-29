Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2020: C, PSEC, AJG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.55%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Citigroup (C) was slightly higher after saying it plans to redeem $1.3 billion of its 2.85% notes due February 2021 and the $1.25 billion of its floating rate notes due February 2021 at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Prospect Capital (PSEC) said Monday it has begun a cash tender offer for up to $20 million of its 6.375% convertible notes due 2025, paying a $110 premium for each $1,000 of the notes tendered by the midnight Jan. 27 deadline. Prospect Capital was marginally higher recently.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) was flat after saying it has acquired Florida-based insurance broker Harden & Associates for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.