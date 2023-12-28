Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2023: UBS, NCPL, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.6%.

UBS-owned (UBS) Credit Suisse has been fined 3.9 million Singapore dollars ($3 million) for failing to detect or prevent misconduct by relationship managers at its Singapore branch, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said. UBS was 0.4% lower in recent premarket activity.

Netcapital (NCPL) was up more than 3% after saying it closed a public offering of 16.0 million shares and warrants, raising about $4 million for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.