Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2023: LMFA, WULF, UBS

Financial stocks rose in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2.3% to $42,458, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6 basis points to 3.85%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims rose to 218,000 in the week ended Dec. 23 from an upwardly revised 206,000 in the previous week and compared with expectations for an increase to 210,000.

The US goods trade deficit unexpectedly grew in November as exports decreased more than imports. The advance international trade in goods deficit widened to $90.27 billion in November, compared with the $88.90 billion deficit expected in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, LM Funding America (LMFA) said Thursday it sold Symbiont.io's blockchain technology for $2 million to Platonic Holdings. LM Funding shares slumped 13%.

TeraWulf (WULF) rose 6.4% after the company said its third facility at Lake Mariner, New York, is fully operational and ready for delivery and installation of bitcoin-mining equipment.

UBS-owned (UBS) Credit Suisse has been fined SG$3.9 million ($3 million) for failing to detect or prevent misconduct by relationship managers at its Singapore branch, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said. UBS shares fell 0.7%.

