Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, ING, BLK

December 28, 2022 — 09:16 am EST

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) increasing by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) climbed 0.3%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) slipped 0.7%.

ING Groep (ING) declined 0.5% after the repurchase of 315,504 shares from Dec. 19 to 23 as part of its 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) share buyback program set out on Nov. 3.

BlackRock (BLK) was rising 0.4% after Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to coordinate efforts of potential investors in the country's reconstruction.

