Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2022: ARBK,GLXY.TO,ING,MHLD

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was rising 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.6% after data Wednesday showed pending home sales fell for a sixth month in a row in November, dropping 4% from the previous month compared with market expectations for 0.5% decline.

Bitcoin was declining 0.2% to $16,650, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.7 basis points to 3.869%.

In company news, Argo Blockchain (ARBK) surged 7.7% on Wednesday after agreeing to sell its Helios bitcoin-mining facility in the Texas Panhandle region to Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY.TO) for around $65 million.

ING Groep (ING) was falling 1.1%. The Dutch financial-services giant Wednesday said it spent nearly 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) last week to buy back another 315,504 of its ordinary shares. Since launching its 1.5 billion euro share repurchase program on Nov. 3, ING has repurchased more than 107 million shares for 1.2 billion euros, or about 80% of the total authorization.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) slumped 1.5% after the property and casualty reinsurance company late Tuesday said it converted all of its outstanding 8.25% series A non-cumulative preferred shares, 7.125% series C non-cumulative preferred shares, and 6.700% series D non-cumulative preferred shares, with investors receiving three common shares for each of the preferred shares.

