Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2021: WD, ING, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.10%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.06% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were inactive.

Walker & Dunlop (WD) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it has completed the sale of EON Squared, a high-rise apartment complex in Flagler Village, South Florida, for $226.5 million.

ING Groep (ING) said it repurchased almost 12.8 million shares during the week of Dec. 20 to 24, in line with its 1.74 billion-euro ($1.97 billion) share buyback program unveiled Oct. 1. ING Groep was slightly lower recently.

