Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2021: CIT,WELL,NHI,KKR,GRNQ

Financial stocks were hanging on for small gains in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2%, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was advancing 0.3% after the Case-Shiller home price Index rose 0.8% during October, lagging market expectations for a 0.9% increase. Separately, the Federal Housing Finance Agency reported a 1.1% rise in US home prices during October, topping forecasts for a 0.9% gain.

Bitcoin was 6.2% lower at $47,875, dragging the price of cryptocurrency stocks lower, and digital currency news website Coindesk reported the decline triggered nearly $300 million in liquidations across several cryptocurrency futures, including more than $94 million of Bitcoin-related liquidations.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was unchanged at 1.481%.

In company news, CIT Group (CIT) turned 0.5% lower, giving back a small rise earlier Tuesday that followed the lender saying its Maritime Finance subsidiary provided $35.5 million to fund the purchase of four commercial shipping vessels by Greenyield Shipping, which is a portfolio company managed by Hayfin Capital Management.

KKR & Co (KKR) slid 0.8% after the private-equity firm late Monday increased the authorization for stock buybacks to $500 million. The company previously said it had around $160 million still available for share repurchases on Oct. 29, according to its most recent Form 10-Q filing for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Among advancers, Welltower (WELL) was rising 0.7% this afternoon after National Health Investors (NHI) overnight said it filed suit against the rival real estate investment trust and some of its affiliates in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging Welltower owes more than $14.1 million in back rent and also failed to honor other legal obligations following Welltower's acquisition of 86 senior living facilities from privately held Holiday Retirement that included leases to several National Health properties. National Health shares also were 0.7% higher this afternoon.

Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) was 1.1% higher, giving back most of the 6.3% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the financial consulting company made a license application to set up a Shariah-compliant digital asset exchange and non-fungible token marketplace in Malaysia. The license application is now pending before the Labuan Financial Services Authority.

