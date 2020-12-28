Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2020: SQ, FTFT, XP, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 2.8%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 2.5%.

Future Fintech (FTFT) gained more than 4% during premarket trading on Monday. Last Thursday, the company said it has agreed to sell 4.2 million of its common shares and warrants to buy up to 4.2 million common shares to unnamed institutional investors under a registered direct offering with expected gross proceeds of $8 million.

Square (SQ) added more than 2% after reportedly holding discussions about a potential purchase of Tidal, a music-streaming service, as part of a drive to diversify, Bloomberg reported, citing an unidentified source.

XP (XP), a Brazilian financial services platform, was 1.6% higher after announcing on Thursday it has acquired financial advisory company Riza M&A for an undisclosed sum.

