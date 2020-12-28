Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2020: GRNQ,SQ,PRGX

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) was 49% higher this afternoon, earlier racing as much as 113% higher, after the Hong Kong-based business advisory company Monday announced plans to set up a Bitcoin fund through its CryptoSX unit for investment. In prepared remarks, CEO CK Lee said Greenpro investment bankers will raise debt up to $100 million during the first three months of 2021 to invest in bitcoin. The company also will invest its own cash in the cryptocurrency fund, he said.

Square (SQ) was fractionally higher in recent trade, erasing a nearly 4% decline earlier Monday that followed a Bloomberg report it is considering the potential purchase of music-streaming service Tidal as part of efforts to diversify the mobile payments company. Square CEO recently discussed potential deal with rapper Jay-Z, who acquired Tidal in 2015, the news service said, citing an unidentified source.

PRGX Global (PRGX) fell almost 1% after a B Riley downgrade of the payments audit company to neutral from buy previously, believing it is unlikely to receive a "materially higher" buyout offer from privately held Ardian. B Riley also cut its price target for PRGX shares by $1.29 to $7.71 each, matching Ardian's $195 million acquisition price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.