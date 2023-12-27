News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2023: PUYI, FANH, AAMC, MAIN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 27, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Financial stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) inactive.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% lower.

Puyi (PUYI) was 10% higher after saying it has signed share exchange agreements with certain Fanhua (FANH) shareholders, including the latter's co-chairman and Chief Executive Yinan Hu.

Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) said in a regulatory filing that it has named William Erbey its chief executive and chairman, effective Dec. 31. Altisource Asset Management was up more than 6% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) was up 0.1% after saying it has recently completed a new $43.2 million portfolio investment for the recapitalization of Pinnacle Plastics and Integrity Plastics.

