Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2023: NCPL, BTCT, BTBT, HALL

Financial stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 1.7% to $43,218, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries shed almost 10 basis points to 3.79%.

In economic news, the Richmond Fed's monthly manufacturing index fell to minus 11 in December from minus 5 in November, compared with expectations for an improvement to minus 3 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Netcapital (NCPL) said Wednesday it has closed a public offering of 16 million shares and warrants, raising about $4 million. Its shares shed 0.3%.

BTC Digital (BTCT) shares jumped 18% after it said Wednesday it signed a bitcoin miner management and technical service agreement with an undisclosed client for 1,480 mining machines.

Bit Digital (BTBT) surged 18% after it said late Tuesday it aims to double its bitcoin mining operating fleet to about 6 exahashes per second in 2024.

Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) said late Tuesday that it notified Nasdaq of its intention to delist its shares of common stock from Nasdaq Global Market. Its shares slumped 27%.

