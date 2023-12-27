Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2023: BTCT, BTBT, PWUP

Financial stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 1.3% to $43,081, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries shed 9.6 basis points to 3.805%.

In economic news, the Richmond Fed's monthly manufacturing index fell to minus 11 in December from minus 5 in November, compared with expectations for an improvement to minus 3 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, BTC Digital (BTCT) shares jumped past 13% after it said Wednesday it signed a bitcoin miner management and technical service agreement with an undisclosed client for 1,480 mining machines.

Bit Digital (BTBT) surged 18% after it said late Tuesday it aims to double its bitcoin mining operating fleet to about 6 exahashes per second in 2024.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP) and Visiox Pharmaceuticals said Wednesday they have signed a definitive agreement for a business combination that will potentially make Visiox a publicly traded entity. PowerUp shares were down 0.3%.

