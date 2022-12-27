Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, MUFG, MA, APO

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) increasing about 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) climbed about 0.7%, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was decreasing more than 1%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) rose 0.8% after making a $200 million investment in Akulaku, a digital banking platform.

Mastercard (MA) said US retail sales, excluding automotive, increased 7.6% year over year from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24. The company's shares were rising 0.2% in premarket trading

Apollo Global Management (APO) was declining more than 2% after saying it has appointed Tatsuo Tanaka as Japan chair for the company.

