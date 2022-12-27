Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, MUFG, MA, APO

Financial stocks were trading higher premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) increasing about 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) climbed about 0.7%, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was decreasing more than 1%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) rose 0.8% after making a $200 million investment in Akulaku, a digital banking platform.

Mastercard (MA) said US retail sales, excluding automotive, increased 7.6% year over year from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24. The company's shares were rising 0.2% in premarket trading

Apollo Global Management (APO) was declining more than 2% after saying it has appointed Tatsuo Tanaka as Japan chair for the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.