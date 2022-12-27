Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2022: PX, AJG, ORRF, JUVF

Financial stocks were narrowly higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was falling 0.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $16,687, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.4 basis points to 3.845%.

In company news, P10 (PX) jumped 5.2% higher after the alternative assets manager authorized a $20 million increase to its existing stock buyback program.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) added 0.6% after the insurance broker said it was buying ROC Group, with CEO Jan Burnham and other employees at the employee benefits company slated to join Gallagher's consulting and brokerage division. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) was little changed, rebounding from a 2.3% morning decline, after the bank holding company announced the sale of its branch in Spring Run, Pennsylvania, and selected assets to OTC-listed Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF).

