Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2022: BTCM, PX, AJG, ORRF, JUVF

Financial stocks were hanging on for narrow gains Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both rising 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2%, reversing a midday dip, while The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally lower.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $16,696, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.9 basis points to 3.86%.

In company news, BIT Mining (BTCM) was 5.6% lower, staying within close range of its new record low of $1.43 a share, after Monday saying around $3 million in digital assets were stolen in a Dec. 3 cyberattack on its BTC.com subsidiary, including around $700,000 of client holdings.

Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) was climbing 0.3%, rebounding from a 2.3% morning decline, after the bank holding company announced the sale of its branch in Spring Run, Pennsylvania, and selected assets to OTC-listed Juniata Valley Financial (JUVF).

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) added 0.5% after the insurance broker said it was buying ROC Group, with CEO Jan Burnham and other employees at the employee benefits company slated to join Gallagher's consulting and brokerage division. Financial terms were not disclosed.

P10 (PX) jumped 6.2% higher after the alternative assets manager authorized a $20 million rise to its stock buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.