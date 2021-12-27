Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2021: JRJC,BHR,SPGI,INFO,NWS,NWSA,FDS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6%, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin was 3.1% lower at $51,915, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 0.9 basis points lower at 1.484%.

In company news, China Finance Online Co (JRJC) added 2.4% after pricing a $13.2 million private placement of 2.2 million American depositary shares at $6 apiece, or 10.3% under its most recent closing price in US trade. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $7.60 per ADS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) rose 1.1% after the real estate investment trust Monday announced its $186.6 purchase of the 96-room Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton hotel in Dorado, Puerto Rico, paying $104 million in cash and issuing 6 million of its common shares as well as assuming a $54 million mortgage loan. The deal also includes the income stream from fourteen luxury residential units adjacent to the resort property through a rental management program.

S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) both were trading fractionally higher after Monday announcing the sale of two of their financial-data subsidiaries as part of efforts to clear regulatory muster ahead of their proposed $44 billion merger. Under one deal, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) is acquiring S&P's Cusip Global Services unit for $1.93 billion. At the same time, News Corp (NWS,NWSA) plans to buy IHS Markit's Base Chemicals price data and analytics business for $295 million. FactSet shares were nearly 1% higher, while News Corp rose 1.7% this afternoon.

