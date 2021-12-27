Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2021: IMTE,JRJC,BHR,SPGI,INFO,NWS,NWSA,FDS

Financial stocks steadied during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7% shortly before Monday's close. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.6%.

Bitcoin was 1.6% higher at $51,137 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.2 basis points lower at 1.481%.

In company news, Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) was 7.5% higher late in Monday trading, easing from an early 23% advance, after the Hong Kong-based electronic components company said its Greifenberg Digital unit has launched its Credit AI corporate bond analytics platform. Credit Ai will initially have a coverage universe of nearly 30,000 locally denominated corporate bonds in China before later expanding into other markets.

China Finance Online Co (JRJC) added 1.6% after pricing a $13.2 million private placement of 2.2 million American depositary shares at $6 apiece, or 10.3% under its most recent closing price in US trade. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $7.60 per ADS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) rose 3% after the real estate investment trust Monday announced its $186.6 million purchase of the 96-room Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton hotel in Dorado, Puerto Rico, paying $104 million in cash and issuing 6 million of its common shares as well as assuming a $54 million mortgage loan. The deal also includes the income stream from fourteen luxury residential units adjacent to the resort property through a rental management program.

S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) both were trading almost 1% higher after Monday announcing the sale of two of their financial-data subsidiaries as part of efforts to clear regulatory muster ahead of their proposed $44 billion merger. Under one deal, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) is acquiring S&P's Cusip Global Services unit for $1.93 billion. At the same time, News Corp (NWS,NWSA) plans to buy IHS Markit's Base Chemicals price data and analytics business for $295 million.

