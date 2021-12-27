Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2021: FDS, SPGI, MA, SAN, SC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.51% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.26%.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was slightly lower amid a deal to acquire CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global (SPGI) for $1.925 billion in cash.

Mastercard (MA) was marginally advancing after saying US retail sales grew 8.5% year-over-year during the 2021 holiday season, which ran from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24.

Banco Santander (SAN) unit Santander Holdings USA said that it has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to buy the outstanding shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) that it does not already own for $41.50 per share to 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Banco Santander was slightly higher recently.

