Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2019: UBS,KRG,PT,JRJC

Financial stocks were drifting between small losses and gains in late trade, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising slightly more than 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) UBS Group AG (UBS) was rising fractionally Friday afternoon following reports Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense has signed off on a strategic partnership between the Swiss financial services giant and Banco Do Brasil. Their planned launch of a South American investment bank still requires approval by Brazil's central bank authority, according to a Reuters report.

In other sector news:

(+) Pintec Technology (PT) raced more than 75% higher on Friday after the Chinese financial technology firm announced a new partnership to provide with China Unicom (CHU) to provide digital handset financing and related credit services to the telecommunications company's 320 million subscribers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(+) Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) rose nearly 1% after Compass Point raised its investment recommendation for the real estate investment trust to neutral from sell previously and also assigned a $19.50 a share price target for the company's stock.

(-) China Finance Online (JRJC) dropped 10% after the web-based financial services reported a 5.8% decline in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $8.1 million during the three months ended Sept. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

