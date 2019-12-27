Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2019: PT, CHU, JRJC, UBS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.15%

BAC: +0.20%

WFC: +0.28%

C: +0.13%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were flat to higher pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Pintec Technology (PT), which was surging more than 103% after saying it will expand digital handset financing to subscribers of telecommunication company China Unicom (CHU). No financial terms were disclosed.

(+) China Finance Online (JRJC) was climbing by more than 7% after it reported a Q3 loss per ADS of $0.09 per share, compared with a loss of $0.26 per ADS in the year-ago period.

In other sector news:

(+) Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense has cleared the strategic partnership between UBS AG (UBS) and Banco Do Brasil to establish an investment bank in South America, Reuters reported, citing the local lender's regulatory filing. UBS was marginally higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.