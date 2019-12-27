Financial Sector Update for 12/27/2019: KRG,PT,JRJC,CHU

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.04%

BAC -0.35%

WFC -0.40%

C +0.14%

USB -0.58%

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising just under 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) rose over 1% after Compass Point raised its investment recommendation for the real estate investment trust to neutral from sell previously and also assigned a $19.50 a share price target for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Pintec Technology (PT) raced more than 74% on Friday after the Chinese financial technology firm announced a new partnership to provide with China Unicom (CHU) to provide digital handset financing and related credit services to the telecommunications company's 320 million subscribers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(+) China Finance Online (JRJC) dropped almost 9% after the web-based financial services reported a 5.8% decline in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to $8.1 million during the three months ended Sept. 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

