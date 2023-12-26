News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/26/2023: VINP, BMO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 26, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was slightly higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% lower.

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) was over 1% higher after saying it closed the tenth issue of additional quotas for Vinci Shopping Centers, a shopping mall REIT that it manages.

A Bank of Montreal-led (BMO) syndicate of banks had to modify a debt sale that financed Warburg Pincus' purchase of a stake in healthcare services outsourcing firm Everise due to lack of demand from institutional lenders, Bloomberg reported. Bank of Montreal was marginally advancing pre-bell.

