Financial Sector Update for 12/26/2023: HSBC, ADEX, THFF

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 3.7% to $41,958, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.90%.

In economic news, US retail sales rose less than expected during the holiday season and trailed last year's growth pace, according to a Mastercard (MA) report.

The Dallas Fed's monthly manufacturing index rose to a reading of minus 9.3 in December from minus 19.9 in November, indicating contraction which is in line with the other manufacturing readings already released.

In corporate news, South Korea's Securities and Futures Commission fined two unnamed global investment banks and an affiliated local securities firm a combined 26.5 billion won ($20.4 million) for alleged naked short selling, the country's Financial Services Commission said Tuesday. The investment banks are HSBC (HSBC) and BNP Paribas, Bloomberg reported late Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter. HSBC shares rose 0.8%.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (ADEX) said it plans to voluntarily delist its shares, units and warrants from NYSE American. Its shares tumbled 21%.

First Financial (THFF) said Tuesday that Chief Credit Officer Steven Holliday is retiring. The company's shares rose 1.4%.

