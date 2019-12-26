Financial Sector Update for 12/26/2019: XRF, KKR, TRP, VRTS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.13%

BAC: +0.14%

WFC: Flat

C: +0.23%

USB: Flat

Financial heavyweights were flat to higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) China Rapid Finance (XRF), which was surging more than 50% after announcing that True North Financial has made an investment worth $8 million in the company.

(=) KKR (KKR) was flat amid a deal to acquire OverDrive, a digital reading platform, from a subsidiary of Rakuten Inc. KKR also agreed to purchase, with Alberta Investment Management, a 65% stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in Canada from TC Energy (TRP).

In other sector news:

(-) Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) was down 0.2% after unveiling an agreement to license ActiveShares, an exchange-traded fund structure that enables a company to deliver actively managed investment strategies in an ETF vehicle without disclosing holdings on a daily basis.

