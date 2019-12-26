Banking
XRF

Financial Sector Update for 12/26/2019: XRF, KKR, TRP, VRTS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.13%

BAC: +0.14%

WFC: Flat

C: +0.23%

USB: Flat

Financial heavyweights were flat to higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) China Rapid Finance (XRF), which was surging more than 50% after announcing that True North Financial has made an investment worth $8 million in the company.

(=) KKR (KKR) was flat amid a deal to acquire OverDrive, a digital reading platform, from a subsidiary of Rakuten Inc. KKR also agreed to purchase, with Alberta Investment Management, a 65% stake in the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in Canada from TC Energy (TRP).

In other sector news:

(-) Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) was down 0.2% after unveiling an agreement to license ActiveShares, an exchange-traded fund structure that enables a company to deliver actively managed investment strategies in an ETF vehicle without disclosing holdings on a daily basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XRF KKR TRP VRTS JPM

Latest Personal Finance Videos

#TradeTalks: Gifting Platform to Help Pay Down Student Debt

Pillar is an app that can help pay down student debt and Michael Bloch, Founder & CEO of Pillar, sits down with Jill Malandrino to discuss how students can take advantage.

2 days ago
See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular