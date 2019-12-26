Financial Sector Update for 12/26/2019: TRNO,NETE,XRF,BLIN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.86%

BAC +0.64%

WFC +0.66%

C +1.21%

USB +0.62%

Financial stocks were ending moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising nearly 0.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping about 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Terreno Realty (TRNO) was narrowly lower after the real estate investment trust Thursday announced the $15 million sale of an industrial property in Annapolis Junction, Md. Terreno purchased the property for $13.8 million in 2014, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) China Rapid Finance (XRF) more than doubled in value on Thursday, rising over 104% in recent trade, after late Tuesday announcing an $8 million investment by True North Financial. The consumer lender issued nearly 38 million unregistered Class A ordinary shares and almost 3.5 million unregistered Class B shares in the private transaction, with True North gaining a 36.6% stake in addition to receiving the right to nominate two director candidates to the China Rapid Finance board.

(+) Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) rose 8.4% higher this afternoon, holding most of a nearly 10% advance earlier that followed the digital research and web management company Thursday saying an Australian regional bank and has renewed its OrchestraCMS license through 2021. The contract renewal by the long-time client is worth more than $180,000, the company said.

(+) Net Element (NETE) climbed more than 4% after the financial technology firm Thursday said its Aptito subsidiary has launched its multi-restaurant self-ordering kiosk, making its debut in the global online food-delivery industry.

