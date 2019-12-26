Banking
NETE

Financial Sector Update for 12/26/2019: NETE,XRF,BLIN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.84%

BAC +0.70%

WFC +0.97%

C +1.16%

USB +0.75%

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 0.4% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 also were rising nearly 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping than 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Net Element (NETE) climbed 3.8% after the financial technology firm Thursday said its Aptito subsidiary has launched its multi-restaurant self-ordering kiosk, making its debut in the global online food-delivery industry.

In other sector news:

(+) China Rapid Finance (XRF) more than doubled in value on Thursday, rising over 128% in recent trade, after late Tuesday announcing an $8 million investment by True North Financial. The consumer lender issued nearly 38 million unregistered Class A ordinary shares and almost 3.5 million unregistered Class B shares in the private transaction, with True North gaining a 36.6% stake in addition to receiving the right to nominate two director candidates to the China Rapid Finance board.

(+) Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) turned higher again this afternoon, recouping most of an early 9.6% advance that followed the digital research and web management company Thursday saying an Australian regional bank and has renewed its OrchestraCMS license through 2021. The contract renewal by the long-time client is worth more than $180,000, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NETE XRF BLIN

Latest Personal Finance Videos

#TradeTalks: Gifting Platform to Help Pay Down Student Debt

Pillar is an app that can help pay down student debt and Michael Bloch, Founder & CEO of Pillar, sits down with Jill Malandrino to discuss how students can take advantage.

2 days ago
See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular