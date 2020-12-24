Financial Sector Update for 12/24/2020: FTFT,DEA,HCAP,PTMN

Financial stocks were mixed in late Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping climbing about 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Future Fintech (FTFT) dropped nearly 19% after disclosing an $8 million direct offering of more than 4.2 million common shares priced at $1.90 apiece, or 16.3% under Wednesday's closing price. The unnamed group of institutional investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $2.15 per share, the blockchain-based e-commerce company said. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) also was fractionally lower after the real estate investment trust Thursday announced its purchase of a 149,110-square-foot, fully leased US Department of the Interior regional office and warehouse facility in Billings, Mont. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the upside, Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) rose almost 21% after the specialty lender agreed to all-stock merger offer from Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN), with investors receiving Portman Ridge shares equal to Harvest's net asset value at closing plus $2.15 million in cash. Based on Portman Ridge's Dec. 23 closing price, the deal values Harvest at $7.71 per share, or 31.8% above its last closing price. Harvest shareholders will own 16.6% of the combined companies. Portman Ridge shares finished 2.9% lower this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.