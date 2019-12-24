Financial Sector Update for 12/24/2019: RVSB,PK,FFNW,HLT

Top Financial Stocks

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead nearly 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was up almost 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) declined 1%. The bank holding company Tuesday raised its cash dividend to $0.05 per share, payable Jan. 21 to investors of record on Jan. 9.

In other sector news:

(+) Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) rose fractionally after the real estate investment trust late Monday said it sold the Le Meridien New Orleans hotel to an undisclosed buyer for $84 million. Coupled with the sale of the Conrad Dublin and the Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles earlier in the quarter, the former Hilton Worldwide (HLT) spinoff has sold $262 million in assets during the final three months of 2020. Net proceeds will be used to pay down unsecured debt.

(-) First Financial Northwest (FFNW) fell 1% after the firms ssaid it has removed the interim tag from chief credit officer Simon Soh's job title. Soh has worked at First Financial Northwest since August 2010, most recently as chief lending officer.

