Financial Sector Update for 12/24/2019: GS, TROW, BLK, FFNW, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.18%

BAC: +0.20%

WFC: Flat

C: Flat

USB: Flat

Financial majors were flat to higher pre-market Tuesday.

In other sector news:

(=) Telecommunications infrastructure operator IHS Holding said it has agreed to acquire 100% of Sao Paolo-based Cell Site Solutions Cessao De Infraestruturas from affiliates of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Centaurus Capital LP for an undisclosed sum. Goldman Sachs was flat recently.

(=) Funds managed by T. Rowe Price (TROW), along with Amazon (AMZN), Ford Motor (F) and BlackRock (BLK), have participated in electric vehicle maker Rivian's latest investment round to raise a total of $1.3 billion, the company said. T. Rowe Price and BlackRock were flat after the news.

(=) First Financial Northwest (FFNW) was flat after it named Simon Soh as new chief credit officer, removing the interim tag from his job title.

