Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2022: WHLR,SF,NOAH

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.1% while The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was climbing 0.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.4% to $16,850, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 7.4 basis points to 3.743% after the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure cooled in November, rising 0.1% over October levels compared with Wall Street expectations for a 0.2% last month.

In company news, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) shares gained 6.9% after Friday saying it is providing investors an extra two weeks until Jan. 6 to tender their outstanding series D cumulative convertible preferred shares for the company's new 6% subordinated notes maturing in 2027. Through Thursday, investors had tendered slightly more than 22% of the outstanding preferred shares.

Stifel Financial (SF) shares were 0.5% higher after saying total client assets grew 4.5% during November from the prior month, rising to $399.63 billion, supported by an improving equities market as well as inflows into its wealth management business. On a year-over-year basis, however, assets were 5.3% below November 2021, it said.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) shares fell 4% after the Chinese wealth manager overnight said it has converted its secondary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing, supporting its bid to qualify for the Mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. Noah now maintains primary listings in both the US and Hong Kong.

