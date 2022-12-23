Banking
MUFG

Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2022: MUFG, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 23, 2022 — 09:16 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.12%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.32% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was nearly 1% higher.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is considering additional stock repurchases to support a growing cash pile after a $7.5 billion deal to divest a US regional lender, Bloomberg News reported, citing comments by Chief Executive Officer Hironori Kamezawa. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial shares were more than 4% higher recently.

Stifel Financial (SF) was marginally higher after saying its total client assets grew 4.5% during November from the prior month, supported by an improving equities market as well as inflows for its wealth management business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MUFG
SF
XLF
FAS
FAZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.