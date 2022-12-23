Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2022: MUFG, SF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.12%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.32% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was nearly 1% higher.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is considering additional stock repurchases to support a growing cash pile after a $7.5 billion deal to divest a US regional lender, Bloomberg News reported, citing comments by Chief Executive Officer Hironori Kamezawa. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial shares were more than 4% higher recently.

Stifel Financial (SF) was marginally higher after saying its total client assets grew 4.5% during November from the prior month, supported by an improving equities market as well as inflows for its wealth management business.

