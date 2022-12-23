Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2022: MA,WHLR,SF,NOAH

Financial stocks eased moderately during afternoon trading Friday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was slipping 0.3% while The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was climbing 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 0.2% higher at $16,834, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries increased 7.0 basis points to 3.747% after the Federal Reserve's preferred core inflation measure beat expectations in November, rising 4.7% on a year-on-year basis against a forecast of 4.6%.

In company news, Mastercard (MA) rose 0.6% after the US Federal Trade Commission Friday said the company can no longer block merchants from using alternative networks to process e-commerce purchases using a Mastercard-branded debit card, a practice known as tokenization. The agency also ordered Mastercard to provide rival networks with the customer information needed to process the transactions while preventing them from tokenizing their cards.

Stifel Financial (SF) shares were 0.3% higher after saying total client assets grew 4.5% during November from the prior month, rising to $399.63 billion, supported by a rising equities market as well as inflows into its wealth management business. On a year-over-year basis, however, assets were 5.3% below November 2021, it said.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) shares gained 5.3% after Friday saying it is providing investors an extra two weeks until Jan. 6 to tender their outstanding series D cumulative convertible preferred shares for the company's new 6% subordinated notes maturing in 2027. Through Thursday, investors had tendered slightly more than 22% of the outstanding preferred shares.

Among decliners, Noah Holdings (NOAH) shares fell 5.1% after the Chinese wealth manager overnight said it has converted its secondary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing, supporting its bid to qualify for the Mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. Noah now maintains primary listings in both the US and Hong Kong.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.