Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2021: KKR, BBVA, ACN, NILE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) climbing by 0.50%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

KKR (KKR) was up more than 1% after saying a buyers' group comprising the private equity giant and two Canadian pension funds completed its acquisition of Australian electricity grid investor Spark Infrastructure for about A$5.2 billion ($3.75 billion) in cash.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) gained more than 1% after saying it signed a 10-year collaborative agreement with Accenture (ACN) to streamline operations with artificial intelligence.

BitNile (NILE) advanced slightly after saying its subsidiary, Ault Alliance, had acquired three hotels located in Middleton, Wisconsin, and one hotel in Rockford, Illinois for $69 million.

