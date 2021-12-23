Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2021: BTBT,PFBC,XELA

Financial stocks were advancing in pre-holiday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both rising 0.6%%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.3%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin was 2.6% higher at $50,054, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.7 basis points higher at 1.494%.

In company news, Bit Digital (BTBT) was 7.2% higher this afternoon, reversing an 8.1% morning decline, after the bitcoin miner Thursday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.07 per ordinary share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, more than doubling its $0.03 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year earlier but still lagging the single-analyst estimate expecting the company to earn $0.14 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 31.6% year-over-year to $10.4 million, also trailing the $19.6 million analyst call.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) rose 1.6% after Thursday announcing a 13.1% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.43 per share beginning with its Jan. 21 payment to investors.

Exela Technologies (XELA) was falling 0.9%, giving back a nearly 2% gain earlier Thursday that followed the transactions processor saying it has secured a three-year contract renewal with an unidentified insurer with an expected value of around $3.5 million.

