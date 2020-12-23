Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2020: IBKR, RJF, SC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was up 0.46% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were almost 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) was slightly lower after announcing the authorization by the Central Bank of Ireland for Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited.

Raymond James Financial (RJF) was unchanged after reporting that client assets under administration amounted to $993.3 billion in November, an increase from $876.4 billion in the same month last year.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it has issued a consent order against Santander Consumer USA (SC) for alleged violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, requiring the firm to take steps to prevent future violations and to pay a $4.75 million civil money penalty. Santander Consumer USA was flat in recent trading.

