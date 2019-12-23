Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2019: NFBK,VSBN,GNW,PYPL,FINV

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.09%

BAC +0.64%

WFC +1.07%

C +0.50%

USB -0.26%

Financial stocks were ending narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding over 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) slipped over 1% after the bank holding company Monday announced its $62.9 million, all-stock purchase of OTC-traded VSB Bancorp (VSBN), expanding its footprint in Staten Island in New York. The deal values the target company at $33.30 per share, with the final exchange ratio based on Northfield's average share price during the 10 trading days before the deal closes, with a minimum and maximum price between $16.27 to $17.99 a share, respectively.

In other sector news:

(-) PayPal (PYPL) declined fractionally following reports the payments processor is planning to spend between $1 billion and $3 billion on deals during 2020, believing there are ample opportunities for "inorganic" acquisitions, chief financial officer John Rainey told the Wall Street Journal. PayPal recently completed its purchase of a 70% stake in Chinese payments company GoPay, becoming the first foreign firm to penetrate China's digital payment service market.

(-) FinVolution Group (FINV) fell 3.5% on Monday. The financial technologies company earlier said its Adakami subsidiary has qualified as a technology and information-based financial lending institution by the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia.

(-) Genworth Financial (GNW) dropped over 7% after the specialty lender Monday said it and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co Ltd were extending the deadline for their proposed agreement by an extra three months until March 31 in order for China Oceanwide to be approved for currency exchanges and fund transfers by Chinese regulators.

