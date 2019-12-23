Financial Sector Update for 12/23/2019: DEAC, FINV, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.23%

BAC: +0.29%

WFC: +0.51%

C: +0.24%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were climbing in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEAC), which was advancing by more than 6% after DraftKings said it has agreed to be acquired by the company and gaming technologies provider SBTech.

(+) FinVolution Group (FINV) was up more than 2% after its Indonesian unit, Adakami, received a license as a Technology and Information Based Financial Lending Institution from the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia.

In other sector news:

(+) JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) precious metals trading unit, which has been under regulatory scrutiny in the US and the UK, is being probed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. JPMorgan was marginally advancing recently.

