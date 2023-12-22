Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2023: TPG, COIN, RY

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.8% at $43,924, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1 basis point to 3.90%.

In economic news, personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.2% in November after edging 0.1% higher in October, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 0.3% increase.

The annual headline PCE price index fell to 2.6% in November from 2.9% the month prior, compared with the 2.8% consensus. The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, cooled to 3.2% from October's 3.4% rise, below the 3.3% print anticipated by analysts.

In corporate news, TPG (TPG) has agreed to sell its roughly 35% stake in Singapore Life to Sumitomo Life Insurance, Singlife and Sumitomo said Friday. TPG shares added 1.4%.

Coinbase (COIN) shares jumped 5.6% after JMP Securities raised its price target to $200 from $107 and kept its market outperform rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) rose 0.9% after it received approval from Canada's Department of Finance for its CA$13.5 billion ($10.17 billion) acquisition of HSBC's (HSBC) local business. HSBC rose 1.3%.

