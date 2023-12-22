News & Insights

Banking
TPG

Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2023: TPG, COIN, RY

December 22, 2023 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.8% at $43,924, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 1 basis point to 3.90%.

In economic news, personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.2% in November after edging 0.1% higher in October, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 0.3% increase.

The annual headline PCE price index fell to 2.6% in November from 2.9% the month prior, compared with the 2.8% consensus. The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, cooled to 3.2% from October's 3.4% rise, below the 3.3% print anticipated by analysts.

In corporate news, TPG (TPG) has agreed to sell its roughly 35% stake in Singapore Life to Sumitomo Life Insurance, Singlife and Sumitomo said Friday. TPG shares added 1.4%.

Coinbase (COIN) shares jumped 5.6% after JMP Securities raised its price target to $200 from $107 and kept its market outperform rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) rose 0.9% after it received approval from Canada's Department of Finance for its CA$13.5 billion ($10.17 billion) acquisition of HSBC's (HSBC) local business. HSBC rose 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPG
COIN
RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.