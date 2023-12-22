News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2023: HSBC, RY, FRST, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 22, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.9% lower.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) said it has received approval from Canada's Department of Finance for its CA$13.5 billion ($10.17 billion) acquisition of HSBC's (HSBC) local business. HSBC was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Primis Financial (FRST) was advancing 0.7% after saying it approved a one-year buyback program for up to 740,600 common shares.

