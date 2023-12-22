News & Insights

Banking
FANH

Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2023: FANH, TPG, COIN, RY, HSBC

December 22, 2023 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.4% to $43,723, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.90%.

In economic news, personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.2% in November after edging 0.1% higher in October, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 0.3% increase.

The annual headline PCE price index fell to 2.6% in November from 2.9% the month prior, compared with the 2.8% consensus. The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, eased to 3.2% from October's 3.4% rise, below the 3.3% print anticipated by analysts.

In corporate news, Fanhua (FANH) said Friday it agreed to transfer its 4.5% equity stake in Puyi (PUYI) back to Puyi in exchange for a 15.4% stake in Puyi's Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales unit and 10.5 million renminbi ($1.47 million) in cash. Fanhua shares rose 1.1%, and Puyi rose 3.2%.

Coinbase (COIN) shares jumped 4.3% after JMP Securities raised its price target on the stock to $200 from $107 and kept its market outperform rating.

TPG (TPG) agreed to sell its 35% stake in Singapore Life to Sumitomo Life Insurance. TPG shares added 0.9%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) rose 0.7% after the company received approval from Canada's Department of Finance for its CA$13.5 billion ($10.17 billion) acquisition of HSBC's (HSBC) local business. HSBC rose 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANH
TPG
COIN
RY
HSBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.