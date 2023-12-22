Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2023: FANH, TPG, COIN, RY, HSBC

Financial stocks advanced in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index gained 0.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was shedding 0.4% to $43,723, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.90%.

In economic news, personal consumption expenditures advanced 0.2% in November after edging 0.1% higher in October, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 0.3% increase.

The annual headline PCE price index fell to 2.6% in November from 2.9% the month prior, compared with the 2.8% consensus. The Fed's preferred core inflation measure, which excludes food and energy, eased to 3.2% from October's 3.4% rise, below the 3.3% print anticipated by analysts.

In corporate news, Fanhua (FANH) said Friday it agreed to transfer its 4.5% equity stake in Puyi (PUYI) back to Puyi in exchange for a 15.4% stake in Puyi's Fanhua Puyi Fund Sales unit and 10.5 million renminbi ($1.47 million) in cash. Fanhua shares rose 1.1%, and Puyi rose 3.2%.

Coinbase (COIN) shares jumped 4.3% after JMP Securities raised its price target on the stock to $200 from $107 and kept its market outperform rating.

TPG (TPG) agreed to sell its 35% stake in Singapore Life to Sumitomo Life Insurance. TPG shares added 0.9%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) rose 0.7% after the company received approval from Canada's Department of Finance for its CA$13.5 billion ($10.17 billion) acquisition of HSBC's (HSBC) local business. HSBC rose 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.