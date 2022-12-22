Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2022: RDFN, FRBK, BTOG

Financial stocks were recovering slightly Thursday afternoon following a steep morning slide, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both dropping 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 2.2% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was falling 2.1%.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 1.8 basis points to 3.666% after new data included an upward revision of Q3 gross domestic product to an annualized growth rate of 3.2%, sparking more worries the US Federal Reserve will need to continue boosting interest rates to cool inflation. Market forecasts had been looking for a 2.9% rise for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

In company news, Redfin (RDFN) dropped nearly 11% after it said US home sales fell 35% during November compared with year-ago levels, the steepest decline since the real estate broker began collecting data 10 years ago. The company also said the median price for home rose 2.6% year over year during November, the smallest increase since May 2020.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) retreated 1.4% on Thursday. The bank holding company said it hired former Webster Bank (WBS) Chief Executive Thomas Geisel to be its new CEO, succeeding bank founder and board chairman Harry Madonna, who has been CEO on an interim basis since August.

Bit Origin (BTOG) was rising 3.5% after saying it mined 8.59 bitcoins during November, down 65% from the previous month. Earned revenue also fell 65% last month to $166,911, with the company citing price volatility for Bitcoin and increased energy costs for the November declines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.