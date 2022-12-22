Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2022: PAYX,RDFN,FRBK,BTOG

Financial stocks continued to recover Thursday afternoon following a steep morning slide, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) dropping 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 0.7% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was falling 0.9%.

The yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 1.5 basis points to 3.669% after new data included an upward revision of Q3 gross domestic product to an annualized growth rate of 3.2%, sparking more worries the US Federal Reserve will need to continue boosting interest rates to cool inflation. Market forecasts had been looking for a 2.9% rise for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

In company news, Paychex (PAYX) dropped 2.3% on Thursday. The shares got little market support despite the payrolls processor reporting improved fiscal Q2 results compared with year-ago levels and beating analyst estimates for the three months ended Nov. 30. It also raised its profit forecast for fiscal 2023 ending May 31.

Redfin (RDFN) dropped 7.1% after it said US home sales fell 35% during November compared with year-ago levels, the steepest decline since the real estate broker began collecting data 10 years ago. The company also said the median price for homes rose 2.6% year over year in November, the smallest increase since May 2020.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) retreated 1% on Thursday. The bank holding company said it hired former Webster Bank (WBS) executive Thomas Geisel to be its new CEO, succeeding bank founder and board chairman Harry Madonna, who has been CEO on an interim basis since August.

Bit Origin (BTOG) slipped 1.3% after saying it mined 8.59 bitcoins during November, down 65% from the previous month. Earned revenue also fell 65% last month to $166,911, with the company citing price volatility for Bitcoin and increased energy costs for the November declines.

