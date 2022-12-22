Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2022: FUTU, SAN, CS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently slipping by 0.59%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it is seeking a dual primary listing of its class A ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Banco Santander (SAN) and UK regulator Financial Conduct Authority are looking into allegations that Eduardo Consolini Bastida, the chief risk officer at Santander's UK investment bank, harassed and bullied staff, according to Reuters. Banco Santander was 1% lower recently.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) sold a building in Geneva to an investment foundation for more than 200 million Swiss francs ($215.8 million), Reuters reported, citing a confirmation by the foundation. Credit Suisse Group was recently down almost 2%.

