Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2021: VOYA,COR,PAYX,LC,NCBS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.6% after the National Association of Realtors reported a 1.9% increase in November existing-home sales to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million, lagging expert opinion expecting a 6.51 million pace.

Bitcoin was 0.7% higher at $48,996 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.0 basis points lower at 1.457%.

In company news, Voya Financial (VOYA) increased 6.6% after the financial advisor was selected by S&P Dow Jones Indices to replace CoreSite Realty (COR) in the S&P MidCap 400, effective with the start of regular-session trading next Tuesday, Dec. 28.

LendingClub (LC) rose 5.2% after Wedbush began coverage of the consumer lender with an outperform stock rating and a $40 price target.

Paychex's (PAYX) added 5% after the payroll processor topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q2 results and the company also raised its FY22 earnings outlook, now projecting 18% to 20% growth in non-GAAP net income this year compared with its prior guidance looking for a 12% to 14% increase over FY21 levels. The company also boosted its FY22 revenue outlook to a new range expecting 10% to 11% growth from its previous view expecting an 8% year-over-year rise.

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) climbed 2% after Wednesday saying it has authorized a $50 million increase to its existing stock buyback program in addition to the $31 million remaining under its existing authorization.

