Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2021: VOYA, RELI, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.03%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.52% lower, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.05%.

Voya Financial (VOYA) will replace CoreSite Realty (COR) in the S&P MidCap 400, effective before trading opens on Dec. 28, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Voya Financial was rallying by more than 6% recently.

Reliance Global group (RELI) was over 10% lower after announcing a deal to acquire insurance brokerage Medigap Health Insurance for about $19.6 million, consisting of cash and restricted common shares.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has pushed staffers' planned return to the office amid "the changing external environment," Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Wells Fargo was slightly lower in recent trading.

