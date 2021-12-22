Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2021: PAYX,LC,NCBS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.7%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin was 0.2% higher at $48,755, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.7 basis points lower at 1.460%.

In company news, Paychex's (PAYX) added 5.3% after the payroll processor topped Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q2 results and the company also raised its FY22 earnings outlook, now projecting 18% to 20% growth in non-GAAP net income this year compared with its prior guidance looking for a 12% to 14% increase over FY21 levels. The company also boosted its FY22 revenue outlook to a new range expecting 10% to 11% growth from its previous view expecting an 8% year-over-year rise.

LendingClub (LC) rose 6.2% after Wedbush began coverage of the consumer lender with an outperform stock rating and a $40 price target.

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) climbed 1.6% after Wednesday saying it has authorized a $50 million increase to its existing stock buyback program in addition to the $31 million remaining under its existing authorization.

