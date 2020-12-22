Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2020: MFAC, FMAO, HCFT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 0.7%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 0.7%.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC), a blank-check company, gained more than 2% after announcing Monday that its stockholders approved the proposed merger between the company and BankMobile Technologies Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) added more than 1% after declaring on Monday a one-time special cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be payable on Jan. 15 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31.

In other news, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) was flat after announcing Monday a deal to buy Ossian Financial Services for $20 million in cash, or $67.71 per share, to expand its operations in Indiana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.