Financial Sector Update for 12/22/2020: MFAC, FMAO, HCFT, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 0.7%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 0.7%.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC), a blank-check company, gained more than 2% after announcing Monday that its stockholders approved the proposed merger between the company and BankMobile Technologies Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) added more than 1% after declaring on Monday a one-time special cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be payable on Jan. 15 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31.

In other news, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) was flat after announcing Monday a deal to buy Ossian Financial Services for $20 million in cash, or $67.71 per share, to expand its operations in Indiana.

